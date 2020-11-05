Wisconsin Rapids Police Department calls for crossing guards

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department says it's in desperate need of crossing guards.

They say if they can't get more people to apply, they're going to have to cut back on the number of locations where they can post crossing guards.

The department covers 11 different locations where they cross kids to and from school. Right now, they're having to allocate patrol officers to serve as crossing guards, but they say they can't do that much longer.

They're calling on anyone who enjoys kids and who has a little extra time on their hands to come help.

"We want to keep crossing kids at these intersections with our adult crossing guards, we don't want to eliminate corners. We know the value of our children and we know the value of the crossing guards," said Brian Krzykowski, Deputy Chief of the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

The position is paid up to $130 per week. The police department is asking anyone interested to visit their website.