Wausau kickstarts holiday season with Holiday Open House

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wausau River District is holding an event this weekend to kick off the holiday season.

The Holiday Open House runs from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8 during regular business hours and gives local businesses the chance to offer early discounts for holiday shoppers.

"The holiday open house excites people for the season ahead. We look forward every year to seeing new and returning faces who are looking to pick out that perfect gift for their loved ones or just getting into the holiday spirit. When they walk away from shopping with us, our customers know a huge impact they've made not only for our local community but also for the fifty-plus Wisconsin small businesses we carry in our shop. Choose local this holiday season," says Alison Magnuson, owner of The Local.

The Wausau River District lists 15 participating businesses, including:

Campbell and Haines Menswear

CPR Cell Phone Repair

Evolutions in Design

Janke Book Store

The Lamplighter

Naturz' Remedy

The Local

Center for the Visual Arts

Nicole's Boutique

Isaac's Fine Apparel

The Cobblery

Tundraland

Central Board Shop

The Milk Merchant

319 Bistro & Gallery

Click here to see the business specials

According to River District officials, shopping local keeps 3.7 times more revenue back into the local economy.

"Shopping local this holiday season is critically important this year, as our small businesses have endured some of the most severe hardships due to the pandemic," says Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director of the Wausau River District.