Voters in Jersey Shore town of Margate reject a boardwalk

MARGATE, N.J. (AP) — Not everyone at the Jersey Shore loves boardwalks. Voters in Margate, a well-to-do seaside community near Atlantic City, have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to build a boardwalk along its beachfront. In incomplete tallies released by the Atlantic County Clerk’s office, a non-binding referendum on whether Margate should study the feasibility of building a boardwalk was rejected by a ratio of more than 2-to-1. A group calling itself the Margate Boardwalk Committee proposed a 1.5-mile boardwalk connecting Margate with Ventnor to the north and Longport to the south. The $24 million project would have cost the average taxpayer between $110 and $190 a year in additional taxes, according to the group.