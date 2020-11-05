UW-System campuses prepare for 250,000 rapid COVID-19 tests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Free rapid-result COVID-19 tests will be available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses, beginning Nov. 9.

The goal is to help identify people throughout northcentral Wisconsin who may have COVID-19. These tests are offered through a partnership between the University of Wisconsin system campuses and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This is the first time a federal “surge testing” operation will use Abbott BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care tests that provide results within 15 minutes.

UW-System President, Tommy Thompson said, "the federal government has reached out to me because I used to be there and they know me, they also know that we’re doing a very good job testing on our campuses." He went on to say, "they’re sending us about 210 people to help with administering the test and giving us 250,000 tests."

Testing will be available at UW-Stevens Point campuses for approximately six weeks beginning Monday, Nov. 9. Testing hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The weekly testing rotation follows:



Mondays and Thursdays – UWSP at Wausau fieldhouse at 7th and Garfield Street – park in Lots D, E, F or on the street.

Tuesdays – UWSP at Marshfield fieldhouse – park in south lot by the marauder statue. Enter the PE door.

Wednesdays and Fridays – UW-Stevens Point, Champions Hall Multi-Activity Center – park in Lot F West at Fourth Avenue and Isadore streets. Enter through west doors.



There is no limit on the number of times individuals can be tested.

Testing is available at no cost to anyone ages 5 and older. Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be considered a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

In order to participate in the rapid testing, you must register by clicking here.