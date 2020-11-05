UPDATE: 3,400 mink dead, second farm faces confirmed positive coronavirus case

TAYLOR CO., Wis. (WAOW) — An official with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms 3,400 mink have died on a farm in Taylor County.

This comes a nearly month after nine mink tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

A quarantine at that farm remains in place.

Kevin Hoffman, with DATCP, also tells News 9 that on November 4, a second mink farm in Taylor County has a confirmed positive case. He says that at this time the farm is under quarantine, but does not know the number of mink that have died.

The DATCP is working with state, federal, and local partners on the case.