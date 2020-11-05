Tomahawk’s Sam Hernandez named Packers ‘Coach of the Week’

(WAOW) — The Green Bay Packers named their latest High School Coach of the Week: Sam Hernandez of Tomahawk High School.

This is Hernandez's second season as head coach at Tomahawk, overseeing a program of 43 players. This year, the team is 2-4 overall, and 2-3 in Northwoods Conference play. Their last game of the season is Friday against Coleman High School.

Since taking over last year, Hernandez's impact is felt in the community as the team pursues ways to help others in needs through various volunteer efforts.

For Hernandez, the award speaks to the work being done on and off the field.

“This award is really an award for the kids, the program and my coaching staff. I’m just one person as part of a bigger group," Hernandez said. "I’m so honored to have our program and have our kids be recognized for this because they do work hard. We’ve struggled in terms of wins over the last couple of years, but the kids work hard, the coaching staff works hard every week, and we do work in the community and outside of the football field. To see those kids get recognized with other programs around the state, is a really cool opportunity for this program and highlights the really good things that we are doing.”