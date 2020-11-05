 Skip to Content

RB Aaron Jones active for Packers vs 49ers

6:06 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Running back Aaron Jones is active for the Green Bay Packers against the San Francisco 49ers after missing the previous two games with a calf injury. Jones will dress for the game but it’s not immediately clear how much action he will get. The Packers will be without left tackle David Bakhtiari for a third straight game and cornerback Kevin King for a fourth straight. Receiver Richie James Jr. and safety Jaquiski Tartt are active for the 49ers after being listed as questionable with injuries.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content