Proposed 2021 Marathon Co. budget includes funding for sheriff’s office body worn camera program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Marathon County Board of Supervisors held a hearing about the proposed county budget for the 2021 year.

In the budget there will be an 18 cent or 4 percent decrease in the tax rate.

Also included is a $250,000 investment to generate broadband expansion in areas that are underserved.

There will also be $160,000 allocated for the sheriff's office to start a body worn camera program

"These devices have become essential equipment for the proper investigation and prosecution of offenders and they are critical to maintaining public trust and confidence in our public safety and justice systems. This will be a new, ongoing cost that we building into our budget," the sheriff's office said in the budget.

The county district attorney(DA) also speaking during the public comment section both as a resident and as the D.A. saying that her office is understaffed and needs funding for additional positions to be able to keep up with the 5,000 cases her office sees every year.

"The prosecutors in our office have been critically understaffed for nearly twenty years we also have one of the lowest staff to attorney ratios in the state and one of the lowest victim witness specialist staffing levels in the state," said Theresa Wetzsteon.

She said that the 12 prosecutors in the D.As. office review 5,000 cases a year.

The county board will vote on the proposed budget during their November 10 meeting.

The budget can be viewed here and a previous presentation can be viewed here, the presentation starts at the 28:30 mark.