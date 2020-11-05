Ohio court rejects request for Dayton gunman school records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a request by news media groups seeking school records of the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last year before being killed by police. Media groups including The Associated Press argued the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs from gunman Connor Betts. The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district said Betts’ records are protected by student privacy laws. The Ohio Supreme Court rejected the request in a 6-1 decision Thursday, saying state law is “unambiguous” in preventing the disclosure of such records.