Officials name new road in Florida after Trayvon Martin

MIAMI (AP) — A section of road that leads to the South Florida high school that Trayvon Martin attended now bears the name of the Black teenager whose 2012 death sparked a movement for social justice. The road became Trayvon Martin Avenue during a brief ceremony on Thursday morning. Martin was in 11th grade at Dr. Michael K. Krop Senior High when he was killed. The 17-year-old was shot dead by George Zimmerman while Martin was visiting his father in Central Florida. Zimmerman’s acquittal under the state’s self-defense law in July 2013 sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.