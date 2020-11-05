Mobile Morgue on standby in Marathon County

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon County Emergency Management hopes for the best and prepares for worst in every situation they come face to face with. The COVID-19 pandemic is no different.

Part of the department's preparedness for the pandemic is a freezer truck that can work as a mobile morgue.

"We're hoping that we never have to use it. At this time the medical examiner's office, although stressed, along with funeral homes and hospitals, that are also stressed as well, they are able to keep up with the load," said Emergency Management Director Phil Rentmeester.

The truck hasn't been used yet, but cases and deaths continue to increase across Marathon County.

On Thursday the county hit 70 deaths, which is more than triple the toll was just a month ago.

"I'm just shocked and sad that we've come to a point in central Wisconsin where we now have this refrigerated trailer on standby and that we may have to put friends and family and co-workers in it," said Wausau Alderperson Lisa Rasmussen. Rasmussen is also the chair of the Public Health and Safety Committee.