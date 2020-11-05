“Lights of Christmas” raises $15,000

(WAOW) -- On October 21, ten percent of purchases at several Culver's locations in Central Wisconsin went to gift cards for area police departments.

The radio station 89Q announced Thursday that events raised about $15,000. The fundraiser in Wausau-Rothschild alone raised over $6,000, the majority of which came from donations.

Wausau Police Captain Ben Graham said, "That goes a long way in garnering trust and improving relationships with the community and I am just super excited about the turnout in light of what we are seeing as far as COVID in our communities."

That money will now go to purchasing gift cards that the departments can offer to community members, from students who need a new pair of gloves to parents with empty pantries.