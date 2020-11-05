Indian Summer weather through the weekend

More real Indian Summer weather is on the way over the next few days. It will even feel a bit humid by late in the weekend. Get out to enjoy the weather because next week will be cooler and wetter.

Today: Becoming sunny and pleasant.

High: 66 Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet.

Low: 41 Wind: Becoming SW around 5

Friday: Hazy sun and warm. Record highs likely.

High: 71 Wind: SW 10-15

More sun will be developing for today. Don't miss out on it. Make sure to go outside on your lunch break at work. The one change in the weather for today is that it will be just a little cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. The wind will shift back to the southwest on Friday and this will warm things up once again. Highs should reach the low 70s which should break a few records in the area. There will be a few hazy cirrus clouds in the sky, otherwise, it will be plenty of sun.

The clouds will be a little thicker on Saturday but the sun should still shine through at times. With a continued south wind, the mild conditions will stick around. Highs on Saturday should be in the upper 60s to around 70, which should mean a few more record highs in the area. We will have similar conditions on Sunday with highs in the 60s. The gusty south wind on Sunday will also turn things a little more humid.

A cold front moving in from the west on Monday will produce a good chance of rain. There might also be some isolated thunderstorms as it will be a bit humid as well. Highs on Monday will be a little cooler, in the low to mid 60s. The cold front will slowly pass through our area on Monday night and Tuesday and this means some rain could linger. It will also be quite a bit cooler on Tuesday with highs only in the lower 40s. You will have to get out your jackets once again.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1977 - A slow moving storm produced five to nine inch rains across northern Georgia causing the Toccoa Dam to burst. As the earthen dam collapsed the waters rushed through the Toccoa Falls Bible College killing three persons in the dorms. Thirty-eight persons perished at a trailer park along the stream. (David Ludlum)