Incredible weather to linger!

Thursday was our fourth generally sunny day in a row and the last three have been extremely warm by November standards. We came within a degree or two of establishing a record high in Wausau Thursday and there is a good chance we will set record highs Friday and Saturday.

It will be dry and quiet Thursday night with clear to partly cloudy skies and lows around 40 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest around 5 mph. Friday should bring quite a bit of sunshine along with highs around 71 degrees, breaking the old record of 68. Winds will be from the southwest at 8-16 mph.

Saturday should be partly cloudy and breezy with south winds around 15 to 20 mph. Lows will be around 51 with highs around 70 degrees. More of the same is on the way for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and gusty south winds. Lows should be near 51 with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.

Things start to change early next week finally. A cold front will approach from the west bringing a good chance of rain to our region by Monday afternoon. There might even be some claps of thunder. Otherwise highs should still be in the lower 60s, well above normal.

The rain will likely continue into Tuesday as low pressure rides up that front, right across Wisconsin. The latest data suggests we could get about 0.75 to 1.5 inches of moisture Monday into Tuesday. In addition, much colder air will work in Tuesday with highs just around 41 degrees. We can't rule out some snow mixing in Tuesday evening.

Dry and cool conditions will be the rule Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. At least there should be some sunshine. The next weather maker could be on the way by next Thursday. As such there is a chance of some light rain and snow from afternoon on. Highs may stay in the low 40s.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 5-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1961 - Strong Santa Ana winds fanned the flames of the Bel Air and Brentwood fires in southern California destroying many homes. At 10 PM the Los Angeles Civic Center reported a temperature of 74 degrees along with a dew point of 5 degrees. On the 6th, Burbank reported a relative humidity of three percent. (The Weather Channel)

1988 - A powerful low pressure system produced high winds from the Great Plains to New England, and produced heavy snow in northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Winds gusted to 64 mph at Knoxville TN, and reached 80 mph at Pleasant Valley VT. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)