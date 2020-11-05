How two blind brothers became Two Blind Brothers for a cause

NEW YORK (AP) — Would you buy something you can’t see? That’s the question posed by two New York brothers who began losing their vision as children to a rare degenerative eye disorder and dedicate their lives _ and livelihoods _ to raising money for a cure. Bradford Manning, 35, and his 30-year-old brother, Bryan, are the founders of the clothing brand Two Blind Brothers. They’ve hit on a winning strategy that has helped them raise more than $700,000 for the cause: mystery boxes full of their ultra-soft shirts, cozy socks, knit beanies and sunglasses. Their boxes have produced a socially media movement among supporters.