False claims of Wisconsin voter fraud rely on wrong numbers

Associated Press (AP) — Post shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are falsely claiming that an impossible number of people cast ballots in Wisconsin. One tweet that went viral relied on outdated figures from 2018 to wrongly claim that the number of votes cast in the state exceeded the number of registered voters. In fact, there were roughly 3.6 million registered voters as of Sunday night, and 3.3 million votes were cast this year. Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official, addressed the social media inaccuracies Thursday, saying: “Wisconsin does not have more votes than registered voters.”