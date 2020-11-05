Drivers be alert with school buses back on the roads

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With Wausau schools back in-person, that means school buses are back on the roads.

So it's important to slow down and remember the basics.

For example, when the buses' amber lights come on it's a warning. The bus will stop within 100 to 300 feet depending on how fast it's traveling.

By law, when the stop sign comes out and the bus is at a complete stop, traffic in both directions must stop.

Brady Copas, Patrol Officer for the Wausau Police Department said, "when a school bus is stopped with lights flashing we have to remain at least 20 feet away from the school bus and sometimes just because the stop arm isn’t extended it out but the lights are flashing doesn’t mean that you can pass, you’re supposed to remain stopped."

Officials also say that it's important to allow some extra time during commutes and be patient as well as giving the bus space.