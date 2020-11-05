Danish farmers lament decision to cull all Denmark’s minks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish fur farmers say they’ve been dealt a major blow after the world’s largest mink fur exporter decided to cull all 15 million minks in Denmark’s farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the coronavirus to humans. The decision has also raised eyebrows among health experts. Fur Europe, a Brussels-based umbrella organization representing national associations in 28 European countries, said there was no indication mink farming was an important factor in transmitting the virus. The coronavirus evolves constantly and, to date, there is no evidence that any of the mutations have affected COVID-19′s impact on people.