Construction on Business 51 complete

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW)- For drivers in Marathon County you may have noticed your ride is much smoother on Business 51.

That is because the cones are cleared off and construction seems to be done.

Work began back at the end of September in Schofield and Rothschild with traffic down to one lane.

Crews have resurfaced the asphalt pavement and fixed some storm water inlets.

"It went a few days over due to the cold weather which delayed some of the pavement marking application as of yesterday we got it completed and everything should be done and open to traffic," said Mark Steidl the project manager,

The project cost just over 1 million dollars.