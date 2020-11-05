Comparing Wisconsin in the 2016 and 2020 Presidential election

(WAOW)- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been declared the winner of Wisconsin, according to the Associated Press, but a recount could be coming in the next few weeks.

If the state stays "blue" it will have flipped from the last presidential election four years ago.

Lets look back at the presidential election in 2016 between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

President Trump won Wisconsin with 47.8% of the vote, leaving Hilary Clinton with 47%.

The difference was just about 23,000 votes.

In the 2020 presidential election, according to the associated press, Joe Biden has 50% of the vote and Donald Trump with 49%. It's a difference of just about 20,000 votes.

"Land wise it looks red, the voting population is essentially split right down the middle," said John Blakeman, a Political Science Professor for University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.

The margins were close in both elections.

This time around only two counties flipped from red to blue: Sauk and Door County— and in both elections, the races were close.

However, Blakeman thinks even if Sauk and Door County remained red the results for Wisconsin would have stayed the same.

Both Dane and Milwaukee County saw big increases in the margin of victory for Joe Biden compared to Hilary Clinton four years ago.

In 2016, Dane County had 71.4% votes for Clinton, Milwaukee County had 68.4%.

In 2020 Dane County had 76% of votes for Biden, Milwaukee County had 69%.

"A lot of the rural counties who became even more republican that might be due to younger voters moving out of those counties and moving into urban areas and making those urban areas more democratic," Blakeman said.

All central Wisconsin counties stayed the same as four years ago just with higher turnout.

In 2016, Trump had a huge lead with 56.7% of voters in Marathon County and Clinton with 38.5%.

In 2020 Trump still had a lead with 58% and Biden with 40% of votes.

Political experts say this shift has a lot to do with more people voting especially the younger crowds.