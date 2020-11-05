Belgian police arrest 2 minors suspected of plotting attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — The office of Belgium’s federal prosecutor says two underage people suspected of plotting what it called a terror attack have been arrested. Aged 16 and 17, they were arrested on Oct. 31 following raids in the cities of Eupen and La Calamine, located in the province of Liege. The prosecutor’s office said they are suspected of “attempted terrorist assassination and participation in a terrorist organization.” The two minors have been placed in a youth protection center. According to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, the two suspects had recorded a video of allegiance to the Islamic State group and are suspected of planning a stabbing attack against police officers.