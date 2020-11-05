Authorities ask for help in locating Marathon Co. woman whose house burned down

Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Dept. is turning to the public for help in locating 74-year-old Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla.

Authorities say they responded to a house fire on County Rd. L in the Town of Hamburg Nov. 4 early in the morning. The home was a total loss and investigators are still looking into the cause.

However, authorities say they have not been able to locate the homeowner and want to ensure she's safe and unharmed. They say she may have left in a white Chrysler Town and Country van with a Wisconsin registration 975-HRU.