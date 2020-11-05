AT THE HALF: Packers lead 49ers 21-3

At halftime, the Packers lead the 49ers 21-3.

The Packers got Aaron Jones back tonight, and featured him heavily in their opening drive.

He touched the ball four times, but it was a 36-yard pass to Davante Adams that put the Packers on the board first.

They took a 7-0 lead, and have now scored on their opening possession of every game this season.

After trading a couple of empty possessions, the 49ers appeared to score the tying touchdown, but it was called back. Robbie Gould hit a 22-yard field goal to cut the Green Bay lead to 7-3.

After a drop by Marquez Valdes-Scantling forced the Packers to punt, Preston Smith put pressure on Nick Mullens, and Raven Greene picked him off, giving Green Bay the ball right back.

The Packers took advantage. A pass interference call in the end zone gave the Packers the ball at the 1, and Aaron Rodgers found Marcedes Lewis to push the lead to 14-3.

After another stop, and near interception by Darnell Savage, the Packers struck again.

MVS redeemed himself, catching a 52-yard pass from Rodgers to push the lead to 21-3 with less than two minutes to play in the first half.