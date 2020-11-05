Arrest warrants issued following dispute over drugs that led to shooting in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Police Department said two people have warrants out of their arrest following a dispute over drugs that led to shots fired.

The two suspect are Kendall Hamilton, age 42, and Emilee Mundell, age 24. Officials said both are from Iowa.

Police say the incident happened around 4:20pm on Oct. 28 on the 1300 block of N. 9th street.

A 47 year old man was shot in the leg following the argument.