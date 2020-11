A possible recount on the table for Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- The Trump campaign said it will "immediately" request a recount in Wisconsin on Wednesday. As of Thursday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said no such request has been filed.

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien said Wednesday, "the president is well within the threshold to request a recount and will do so immediately."

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Statement from <a href="https://twitter.com/BillStepien?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BillStepien</a> on Wisconsin recount request: <a href="https://t.co/6YiNB8HRo6">pic.twitter.com/6YiNB8HRo6</a></p>— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) <a href="https://twitter.com/TimMurtaugh/status/1324044711565381632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

In a press conference on Thursday, Wisconsin's Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe said the commission has not yet received such a request from the trump administration.

The president is within the threshold to request that recount. He has until one day after the election is officially complete in Wisconsin to request a recount. The deadline for election results to be certified (that final step) is November 17.