2nd PolyMet permit complaint reaches Minnesota Supreme Court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for the proposed PolyMet Mining Corp.’s copper-nickel mine were back in front of the Minnesota Supreme Court for the second time in a month, arguing about an air pollution permit granted by state regulators. The Star Tribune reports that the question at Thursday’s hearing was whether the company misled regulators about the size of its planned operation when it received a permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in 2018. In rejecting the permit, the state Court of Appeals said the agency should have more thoroughly investigated complaints alleging so-called sham permitting. It’s the second dispute over the mine project that the state’s highest court is considering.