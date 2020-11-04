Wood Co. precincts did not run out of ballots, clerk says

WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The Wood County Clerk wants to make one thing clear: precincts did not run out of ballots.

On election night, Fox News reported that some precincts did run out of ballots, but did not attribute to their source of this information. This information recirculated by some local media outlets.

"I want to emphatically confirm that NO precincts in Wood County ran out of ballots at the November 3, 2020 General Election," Wood County Clerk Trent Miner said. "Any suggestions that infer otherwise are false and without merit."