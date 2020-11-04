Warehouse fire, blast kill 12 in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian rescue official says a major fire and a powerful blast rocked a warehouse storing chemicals in western India on Wednesday, killing 12 people. The cause of the fire is being investigated. National Disaster Response Force spokesman Krishan Kuma said on Wednesday that 12 bodies were recovered from the warehouse of a cotton factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, a key city in Gujarat state. Television images showed several workers fleeing the premises. Twenty-four fire engines and more than 50 firefighters doused the blaze after several hours. Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires in India. In December last year, a fire believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi, killing at least 43 people.