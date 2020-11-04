Video, 911 calls released in Walter Wallace police killing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s district attorney has vowed to make his own decision about whether to charge two young officers in the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. and not to rely solely on the police investigation. The comments from District Attorney Larry Krasner came as the city released police body camera video and other evidence Wednesday in the death last month. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has identified the two who opened fire on Wallace as two young patrol officers in their mid-20s. The local Fraternal Order of Police says it welcomes the release of the evidence.