Voter turn out in central Wisconsin breaks records for presidential election

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW)— Though the nation is in the middle of the pandemic, it is not just COVID-19 cases breaking records in Wisconsin, it's also voter turn out.

"It is the largest than anything in our record," said Wood County Clerk Trent Miner.

Starting back to early voting, 1.9 million Wisconsinites cast their ballot even before the November election.

"It was already at 40% ballots being returned, and surpassed the 2016 voting turn out for absentee by 4,000. I am sure that has increased as far as the total turn out," said Kayla Filen Portage County Clerk.

Now that election day is over we have the numbers for voter turn out in central Wisconsin:

Marathon County 91.27%

Portage County 91%

Wood County 91.65%

Price County 95 %

Oneida County 92%

Clark County 93%

Taylor County 92%

Waupaca County 71.46%

Lincoln County 73.8%

Juneau, Forest, Langlade, Adams, and Shawano Counties have not yet reported their voter turn out totals.

"I expected a large turn out, I did not think we would hit 90 mark to be honest. I figured high 80s but 91.65% is incredible," said Miner.

Miner said in the 2016 election they had about 85% voter turn out which they thought back then was huge.

"I am blown away by the turn out. It is cool to see that kind of turn out for presidential, but it is good it should actually be 100%; but we will take 91% any day of the week," said Miner.

Miner and Filen said they did not have a specific municipality or city with a high or low turn out, but overall they are very pleased.

Now counties will be doing their canvassing and will certify their numbers to the state next week.