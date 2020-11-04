Two hospitalized after making contact with power lines in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) — The Riverside Fire District and Rothschild Police Department responded to a call of an electrocution Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials say two people were installing a sprinkler system at a home on James Ave.

When they attempted to insert a pipe into the ground, the pipe made contact with nearby power lines.

One person was unresponsive when emergency crews got there, but they revived him.

"One is in what I would characterize as critical condition right now," said Chief Rob Bowen. "Better than when we initially arrived on scene. He does have a pulse and will be transported to Aspirus for further care."

Chief Bowen warns home owners that power lines are not forgiving and encourages being cautious around them.