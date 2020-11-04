Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in tight races in battleground states across the country. Trump won Florida, Ohio and Iowa, important battlegrounds, but races were too early to call in other fiercely contested states, including North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Both candidates, meanwhile, won a number of expected states. Both parties unseated one of the other’s senators. Voting was generally calm. It’s the conclusion of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.