Saudi Arabia to remove key restrictions on migrant laborers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has announced reforms that will abolish some key restrictions that tie millions of low-paid and vulnerable migrant workers to their employers in conditions that have been rife with abuse. The reforms announced Wednesday will allow foreign workers the right to change jobs, leave and re-enter the country, and secure final exit visas without the consent of their employer, which had long been required. The move has been described as “significant,” but Human Rights Watch says it is not a full abolition of the “kafala” sponsorship system that facilitates abuse and exploitation.