Remains of missing Los Angeles firefighter found in Mexico

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexican authorities say they’ve found the body of a Los Angeles firefighter who vanished in August after he was shot during a botched kidnapping. Baja California’s central state prosecutor says the cremated remains of Francisco Aguilar have been identified. They were found on Oct. 23. Aguilar, a 20-year department veteran, vanished in August after traveling to his condominium near Rosarito. A man and woman were arrested last month in connection with his disappearance. His bank cards were found in their possession. Baja California authorities say they believe the woman lured Aguilar into an attempted kidnapping, and he was shot.