Rejected referendums, now what?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Four districts faced five failed referendums in North Central Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Tomahawk School District Superintendent Terry Reynolds said, "we were close." In the Tomahawk school district, a very slight majority voted not to exceed the revenue limit by 3.5 million dollars per year. The decision was made by a difference of 51 votes.

Reynolds described the loss as, "very disappointing, of course." He explained the district needs that money to keep functioning as it is. So, he said, a similar referendum may be on the April ballot.

Elcho School District Administrator Bill Fisher said, "we have to rely on the revenue limit override in order to keep doors open." In the Elcho school district, 55 percent of voters said no to override the revenue limit by a million dollars each year.

Fisher explained that without that extra money, the district will face about a million dollar deficit in the 2020-2021 school year.

Medford School District Administrator Pat Sullivan said the district doesn't have a plan B. "We concentrated on the referendum," said Sullivan.

51 percent of voters in said no to the referendum: a 40 million dollar project to upgrade buildings, including Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) updates.

"The system is what it is," Sullivan said. "We heard from the voters that there is not support for it."

To read about the Wausau Referendums, click here.