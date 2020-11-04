Record warmth continuing

The weather turned out warmer than expected yesterday and similar temps should be with us for the rest of the work week. No jacket required during the afternoon for a few days. It is Indian Summer once again.

Today: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Record highs possible.

High: 70 Wind: SW around 10

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and not too cold.

Low: 44 Wind: West 5-10

Thursday: A few clouds early, then mostly sunny.

High: 65 Wind: NW to West 5-10

You can expect a lot of sunshine once again for today. Highs temps should reach the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will be a little less than yesterday, out of the southwest around 10 mph.

A weak cool front moving through our area overnight will produce a few clouds but no precipitation. Some of those clouds could be around the area early Thursday morning, then we should get back to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. The wind will shift to the northwest a bit, so high temps will be a little cooler – reaching the mid 60s – which is still almost 20 degrees above normal.

On Friday the wind will shift to the south and southwest once again and this wind direction will be with us all the way through Sunday so the weather will continue to be warm. Record highs are likely on Friday and Saturday with readings once again soaring into the upper 60s to low 70s. With a few more clouds on Sunday afternoon, conditions should be a little cooler, but highs should still rise into the 60s.

A stronger cold front will slowly move in from the west Sunday night through Monday. This means more clouds and a good chance of rain. Some of the rain might even linger into Tuesday as temperatures cool down quite a bit. Highs on Monday might still be close to 60, then on Tuesday highs will likely only be around 40.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1927 - A great Vermont flood occurred. Tropical rains deluged the Green Mountain area of Vermont causing the worst flood in the history of the state. Torrential rains, up to 15 inches in the higher elevations, sent streams on a rampage devastating the Winooski Valley. Flooding claimed 200 lives and caused 40 million dollars damage. The town of Vernon reported 84 deaths. Flooding left up to eight to ten feet of water in downtown Montpelier VT. (2nd-4th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)