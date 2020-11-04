Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft

TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. (WAOW)— Someone is stealing traffic and street signs in Portage County.

Sheriff Mike Lukas says 17 of the signs have vanished in the Town of Grant.

The replacement cost is $1700.

But investigators say the thefts also raise safety concerns.

"Some of them are pretty dangerous because they have taken stop signs and things like that that could cause a major traffic crash," Sheriff Mike Lukas says.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.