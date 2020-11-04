Political expert weighs in on record voter turnout

(WAOW) -- Over 140 million people voted in this election, more than in any other election.

Although the country remains deeply divided, Eric Giordano with the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service said the turnout could be the silver lining.

"That shows a tremendous amount of civic participation that I think we should be proud of," Giordano said. "Why are we so civically engaged? That also could be positive. We care, we obviously care a lot. I just hope we're caring for the right reason. That we're not just voting against somebody, but that we're voting for something we believe in."

Wisconsin saw about 88% of registered voters cast a ballot in this election. That's up from 67% in 2016 and 72% in 2004.