Montana goes red; it’s status quo in other governor races

Montana has elected a Republican governor for the first time in 16 years, but it’s status quo for party control of the governor’s seats in 10 other states where the office was on the ballot. Democrats were aiming to flip some state legislative chambers across the country, but results were not clear by early Wednesday. Heading into the next round of congressional and legislative redistricting, which party controls state government could go a long way in determining the nation’s political map for the next decade. Governors and lawmakers also will be at the center of hot-button debates over abortion, health care and the coronavirus.