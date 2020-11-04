Packers: Still no fans allowed at Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers are continuing their indefinite hold on allowing fans into Lambeau Field this season, due to a continued high number of COVID-19 cases.

In order to host fans, the area will need to see a significant improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as in the community infection and positivity rates. This is based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials.

"As evidenced by the sustained increase in cases in our community, we all need to work together to contain the virus," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "Our players would love to have fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, but it is critical for the safety of our community that we all do whatever we can to stop the virus.

"It is important to note that public health officials have said we can make a difference relatively quickly by strict adherence to wearing masks, socially distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene. If the situation improves in the community and state, we'll be in position to safely welcome fans to games at Lambeau Field yet this season.

To further encourage community members to wear face masks, and to show support to those on the front lines, face masks will be installed on the Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi statues in front of the Lambeau Field Atrium on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8 a.m.