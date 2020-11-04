Marshfield Fire & Police Commission meet to discuss police chief, still very little details

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Fire and Police Commission met on Wednesday to discuss an investigation into Police Chief Rick Gramza.

City Attorney Harold Wolfgram requested a directive that Chief Gramza participate in the investigation and answer any related questions. The city attorney said there's no reason to believe the chief won't cooperate and said the directive is a precautionary measure.

However, there's still no word on what the chief is being investigated for. He's been on voluntary leave since August 18.