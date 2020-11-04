Trump, Biden in close race as Wisconsin again in spotlight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden were locked in a close race in Wisconsin as counting stretched past midnight. The Midwestern battleground again played a key role in choosing the nation’s next president. The flood of absentee ballots that resulted from the pandemic was worst in the Milwaukee area, where Biden hoped to collect enough late support to overcome Trump. It was Trump’s victory in Wisconsin four years ago that brought him the White House by breaking through the Democrats’ “blue wall,” which also included Michigan and Pennsylvania.