Great weather continues

The balmy and sunny weather has sure been amazing around here the past few days. We set a record high in Wausau Wednesday reaching at least 72 degrees breaking the old record of 70 degrees from 2008. The weather will stay very quiet for several days yet.

A weak cold front will slide through the area Wednesday night just producing a few scattered clouds. Lows will be around 43 degrees. We should have light west winds. Thursday will be a touch cooler but still well above normal with highs around 65 degrees with a decent amount of sunshine. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 5-10 mph.

Southerly winds will be getting stronger again later Friday and Saturday as a storm system in the western part of the country draws closer. Highs should be around 70 degrees both of those days which would break the record highs of 68 degrees for November 6th and November 7th. Lows will be in the low 40s Friday morning and closer to 50 Saturday morning. It looks sunny to partly cloudy.

Sunday should be partly sunny and breezy with lows around 50 and highs around 65 degrees. A cold front will draw closer from the west Sunday night bringing at least a 30% chance of a few rain showers. The chance of rain will be much higher Monday and Tuesday as the front slows down in the area and a strong low pressure system sweeps in from the southwest. Some models suggest we could get a soaking rain, on the order of 1 to 1.5 inches. However that could still shift, so watch for updates.

Highs will be around the mid 50s Monday but only in the low 40s Tuesday as colder air wraps in behind the wave of low pressure. In fact there is potential for rain to mix with or change to some snow Tuesday night.

It should dry out for next Wednesday. It could turn partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and may stay in the 30s for several days after that.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 4-November 2020

**On this date in weather history:

1927 - A great Vermont flood occurred. Tropical rains deluged the Green Mountain area of Vermont causing the worst flood in the history of the state. Torrential rains, up to 15 inches in the higher elevations, sent streams on a rampage devastating the Winooski Valley. Flooding claimed 200 lives and caused 40 million dollars damage. The town of Vernon reported 84 deaths. Flooding left up to eight to ten feet of water in downtown Montpelier VT. (2nd-4th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1985 - A super wet Gulf storm dumped upwards of fifteen inches of rain in the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia causing devastating damage and claiming forty lives. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)