GOP Sen. Collins beats Gideon in hard-fought race in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has won the hardest-fought race of her career, turning back a challenge by Democrat Sara Gideon. Collins survived to serve a fifth term following the costliest race in Maine history, one that was pivotal to control of the Senate. Collins won a narrow majority of first-place votes so additional tabulations were not necessary under Maine’s ranked choice voting system. In other races, Republican President Donald Trump picked up one of Maine’s four electoral votes, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden won reelection in the 2nd Congressional District. Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree won reelection in the 1st Congressional District.