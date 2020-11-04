Election officials waiting on one final Wisconsin township to report

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission says that as of late Wednesday morning, there is only one small Wisconsin township that has not reported results to its county clerk.

The total number of voters is around 300 in the town of Willow in Richland County, according to the WEC.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said that voters have until 4 p.m. Friday to submit a photo ID to have their vote counted.

Traditionally, there have been about 1,000 provisional ballots in a general election, Wolfe said.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Joe Biden had 1,630,396 votes in Wisconsin and Donald Trump has 1,609,879 votes.

The difference is 20,517 votes.

The Associated Press still has not called the race. Races are not officially certified by the state until Dec. 1, after local and county officials have also certified their votes.