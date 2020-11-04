Election Day is over, but what’s next for Wisconsin?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's been quite the election season for the badger state, which once again has become a critical battleground state and while the ballots are counted it's not over yet.

Clerks around the state spent Tuesday night counting votes. Meagan Wolfe Administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) said, "Wisconsin’s counting and reporting of unofficial results have gone according to law."

Here in Marathon County, Kim Trueblood, Clerk for the county said, "as of 10:45 pm last night (Tuesday) we had all of the ballots in Marathon County counted."

But things don't stop there, now it's time to triple check before anything is sent to state election officials. Trueblood says as the county verifies the total number of people who signed the poll books matches the number of ballots they received.

While the Associated Press says Joe Biden has unofficially won the badger state, Wolfe says "there's no calling elections at the state level, that’s called certification and certification is a very meticulous careful process that commences with the certification at the state level on December 1st."

The President is already discussing a recount. A recount is conducted at the county level, that's according to Wolfe.

The Associated Press says statewide recounts in the badger state have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes.

This is election is still a developing story so stay with News 9 as we will bring you the latest.