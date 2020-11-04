Democrats win big in Arizona, now a former GOP stronghold

PHOENIX (AP) — A transformed electorate in Arizona gave Democrats historic wins in the former Republican stronghold. Joe Biden became only the second Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 to win the key state. And retired astronaut Mark Kelly won a competitive U.S. Senate race to give Democrats both of the state’s Senate seats for the first time in nearly 70 years. The extraordinary events happened in the state long associated with the late Republican Sens. Barry Goldwater and John McCain. Arizona’s changing demographics meant more young people and Latinos registered to vote amid an influx of new residents and a rejection of President Donald Trump by some suburban women.