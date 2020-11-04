Brazil President’s senator son charged with crimes

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Prosecutors in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state have indicted a son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, for allegedly commanding a criminal organization and laundering money when Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro was a state lawmaker between 2007 and 2018. The president was elected in 2018 on a wave of anti-corruption sentiment and with promises to root out crime. His crimefighting bona fides have faced skepticism in light of the investigation of his sons as well as the resignation of his former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who quit and alleged that the president had sought to intervene inappropriately in the federal police.