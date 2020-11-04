AP VoteCast: Trump, Biden coalitions show race, class divide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans sorted themselves into two distinct camps of voters in Tuesday’s presidential election, exposing the clear and entrenched partisan divisions that separate voters by gender, class and race. Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic and a weakened economy, some 76% of U.S. voters said they knew all along who they would support and they constituted the bulk of the supporters for both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. That’s according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of the voters nationwide. The candidates’ supporters fell into familiar coalitions, with only a few groups showing significant numbers of swing voters.