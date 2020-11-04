AP: Ron Kind reelected for 13th term in US House

(WAOW) — According to the Associate Press, Democrat Representative Ron Kind has claimed Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District for a 13th time.

He defeated Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden

As of 11 am on Tuesday, Kind took 199,676 (51%) of the vote,

Van Orden took 188,681 (49%).

Kind was first elected to office 24 years ago in 1996.

Since then, Kind has run unopposed in the general election just once – in 2016.

He has won by as much as 44 points (1998) and by as few as 3 points (2010).

Kind currently serves on the Committee on Ways and Means, a spot he has held since 2011. It is the oldest committee in Congress and is described as the “chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives.” It was first established in 1789.

Kind lists nine different issues of focus on his campaign website; veterans, health care, fiscal responsibility, education, jobs and economy, seniors, infrastructure, agriculture and sportsman and conservation.

He is a La Crosse native who played quarterback for Harvard in college. He worked for former Wisconsin Senator William Proxmire in Washington while he was in college. After that, Kind worked in law before his election to Congress.

When he is not in Washington, Kind and his wife still live in La Crosse.